Sales & Use Tax

Alabama 2017 Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

February 24 - 26, 2017

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS THAT HAVE NOTIFIED THE DEPARTMENT REGARDING PARTICIPATION

Beginning in 2012, a sales tax holiday was enacted pursuant to Act No. 2012-256, whereby no state sales or use tax is due on covered items as defined in the Act and in the Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Rule 810-6-3-.66. The sales tax holiday begins the last full weekend of February, statring at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in February and ends at twelve midnight the following Sunday. A county or municipality by resolution or ordinance adopted at least 30 days prior to the last full weekend of February, may provide for the exemption of "covered items" from county or municipal sales or use taxes during the same time period, under the same terms, conditions, and definitions as provided for the state sales tax holiday.

Listed below are the counties and municipalities that will be updated as they notify the Department of their decision to participate or not participate in the Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. The list is in alphabetical order. Localities that do not levy a sales tax are not listed.

Updated: 2/3/2017

The following list will be updated as information is received: